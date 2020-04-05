WrestleMania 36: John Cena Loses to The Fiend, an Epic Boneyard Match & So Much More

A WrestleMania so big, it required two nights!

With everyone busy social distancing and staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 proved to be the perfect distraction this weekend. As we previously reported, rather than cancel the beloved wrestling event, the WWE declared that they would make WrestleMania a mega, two-night live stream event.

Although the WWE's best and brightest didn't have fans cheering in the audience, they still put on one heck of a show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. From The Undertaker and AJ Styles' epic boneyard match to John Cena's wild face-off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, WrestleMania was jam-packed with some major moments.

Oh and we can't forget to mention Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre's intense match. (More on that later!)

But those weren't the only highlights from this year's show. Scroll down to see our top 5 major WrestleMania 36 moments!