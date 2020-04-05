Carrie Underwood Is Even More Relatable After Performing ''Drinking Alone'' on ACM Country Special

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 6:27 PM

Carrie Underwood

CBS

Carrie Underwood virtually performing "Drinking Alone" while sitting on the couch with a glass of wine in one hand is a whole mood. 

The country superstar performed on the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night and told fans that although "we can't all be together in person tonight, I'm glad can still find ways to be connected and to celebrate community and the healing power of music."

Tonight's country special airs in place of the Academy of Country Music Awards which was recently postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show's new date is Wednesday, Sept. 16. 

"So let's continue to support each other and stay strong until we can all be together again," the 37-year-old "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer said, as she held on to her glass full of red wine. "But right now we have to find things to do while we're alone together, right?"

How Carrie Underwood Is "Figuring Out" Her New Normal as a Mother of Two

She went on, "I have an idea. So this song actually seems to be striking a chord, uh, more than ever with a lot of you these days, especially while so many of us are riding things out at home—uh, just remember though, we're not really alone. We are alone together and that is exactly how we're gonna get through this mess." 

ACM Presents: Our Country airs on Sunday April 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS. 

