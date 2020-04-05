Carrie Underwood Is Even More Relatable After Performing ''Drinking Alone'' on ACM Country Special

Carrie Underwood virtually performing "Drinking Alone" while sitting on the couch with a glass of wine in one hand is a whole mood.

The country superstar performed on the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night and told fans that although "we can't all be together in person tonight, I'm glad can still find ways to be connected and to celebrate community and the healing power of music."

Tonight's country special airs in place of the Academy of Country Music Awards which was recently postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show's new date is Wednesday, Sept. 16.

"So let's continue to support each other and stay strong until we can all be together again," the 37-year-old "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer said, as she held on to her glass full of red wine. "But right now we have to find things to do while we're alone together, right?"