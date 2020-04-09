25 Star Sightings From Coachella 2010 That'll Have You Reaching for a Flower Crown

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival may not be kicking off this weekend, but fear not—there are still ways to bring the desert home to you.

In light of growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers faced the music last month and postponed this year's gathering to mid-October. So to quench our collective thirst for celeb sightings (Vanessa Hudgens' flower crowns will be sorely missed), we're reliving what went down at Coachella exactly 10 years ago.

This time in 2010, stars like Beyoncé, Zac Efron, Lindsay Lohan and Pink had flocked to Indio, Calif. to watch live performances from headliners Jay-Z, Muse and Gorillaz.