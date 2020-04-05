Larry David Says He Doesn't Think Woody Allen ''Did Anything Wrong'' After Reading His Memoir

Larry David, who starred in Woody Allen's 2009 romance comedy Whatever Works, doesn't believe the 84-year-old director "did anything wrong" after reading his memoir.

After Allen's memoir was dropped by Hachette Book Group in early March following condemnation by his estranged children Ronan Farrow and Dylan Farrow, Apropos of Nothing was later published by Arcade Publishing on March 23.

In the memoir, Allen addresses his affair with Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn to Dylan's molestation accusations against him. Above all, Allen continues to maintain his "total" innocence in Apropos of Nothing—and apparently, he's not the only one.

When speaking to The New York Times, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor tells the publication that Allen's memoir is "pretty great, it's a fantastic book, so funny."

He added, "You feel like you're in the room with him and yeah, it's just a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong."