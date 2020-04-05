Zooey Deschanel and Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Read His Kids' Book in Adorable Video

Book club alert!

Zooey Deschaneland Property Brothers Jonathan Silver Scott took to Facebook to do a live reading of him and his brother's children's book Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

"We have big plans to read Big Plans, 'cause we were so busy, we had to clear our schedules," the two joked before starting their live reading.

"I'm actually really busy," Zooey added. "I'm a mom so! Taking care of kids."

At the same time, Jonathan's brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan also recorded a live reading of another book in their children's book series. The couple read Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

So while the two couples have been physically apart due to social distancing, they're keeping their love of reading alive together—even if just virtually.

At the end of their reading, Zooey and Jonathan showed viewers everywhere that the end of the book there's also a project for parents to do with their kids. The project consists of building your own birdhouse from a milk carton or other things you might have laying around the house.