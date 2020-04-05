Rita Wilson Performs for the First Time Since Her Coronavirus Diagnosis

The show must go on!

Rita Wilson is back and better than ever, baby. The actress and singer performed her heart out on Sunday afternoon, after singing the National Anthem during NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race.

For the special performance—which appeared to take place inside her Los Angeles home—she donned a vibrant red leather jacket, a bandana-printed blouse and loose denim jeans.

As for her glam? Her hair was curled to perfection and her makeup looked radiant and effortless.

This marks her first performance since she and her husband, Tom Hanks, were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Less than a month ago, the longtime couple announced the news about their health while they were in Australia. Since then, they have returned to California and have been recovering from COVID-19 and practicing social distancing.

Last Saturday, the pair gave fans an update on their diagnosis and expressed their gratitude after receiving heartwarming messages from fans.