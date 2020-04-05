Why Channing Tatum and Jessie J Broke Up Again

Channing Tatum and Jessie J tried hard to make their relationship work before recently calling it quits again.

E! News confirmed on Saturday that the 39-year-old Magic Mike actor and 32-year-old British pop star Jessie J have split a second time. They had first begun dating in late 2018 and broke up a little more than a year later, then reconciled this past January.

A source close to Channing told E! News that the two got back together for a little while to try and make it work "but the same issues were still popping up," adding that "they love and care about each other" but just didn't work as a couple.

A different source had told E! News on Saturday that Channing and Jessie's recent split was "amicable and that they "realized they were better off as friends."

The source close to Channing added on Sunday that the actor is back on his Raya account, which he had set up last year.

The U.K. tabloid The Sun, which first reported the breakup, had also said on Saturday that Channing was already active again on Raya, a private members-only dating app that has reportedly also been used by celebs.