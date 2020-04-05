Why Channing Tatum and Jessie J Broke Up Again

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 5, 2020 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Channing Tatum and Jessie J tried hard to make their relationship work before recently calling it quits again.

E! News confirmed on Saturday that the 39-year-old Magic Mike actor and 32-year-old British pop star Jessie J have split a second time. They had first begun dating in late 2018 and broke up a little more than a year later, then reconciled this past January.

A source close to Channing told E! News that the two got back together for a little while to try and make it work "but the same issues were still popping up," adding that "they love and care about each other" but just didn't work as a couple.

A different source had told E! News on Saturday that Channing and Jessie's recent split was "amicable and that they "realized they were better off as friends."

The source close to Channing added on Sunday that the actor is back on his Raya account, which he had set up last year.

The U.K. tabloid The Sun, which first reported the breakup, had also said on Saturday that Channing was already active again on Raya, a private members-only dating app that has reportedly also been used by celebs.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: Romance Rewind

In December, weeks before the actor and Jessie last reconciled, E! News learned that he had joined the network.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J, Instagram

Instagram

Channing and Jessie have not commented on the split.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jessie J , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.