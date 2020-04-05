Loren Gray, Rosa and More TikTok Stars You Need to Follow Right Now

Dude, let me find out... you're not on TikTok yet.

Whether you're more of an Instagram or Twitter type of person, odds are that you've come across a TikTok video, dance or other viral trend originated within the platform at least once. Either you've seen the Renegade dance, the Savage challenge, viral recipes like the latest Dalgona coffee (better known as "whipped coffee" for all the TikTokers) or you've also seen your favorite celebrities join in on the TikTok fun.

But it's not all dancing, lip syncing videos and memes on the app, it's also become a space where users (of all ages) can let their creativity run wild.

On one end you can find celebrities like Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Ozuna, and Reese Witherspoon on the app, but on the other, you can also find art teachers (like @cassie_stephens), medical professionals, cooks, construction workers (like @justaconstructionguy) and more.

Case in point: there's no shortage of content on a platform with over 800 million active users.