Actress and Author Patricia Bosworth Dead Due to Coronavirus

Another legend has passed away due to Coronavirus.

Hollywood actress-turned-author Patricia Bosworth died on Thursday after suffering from pneumonia that was brought on by COVID-19—Bosworth's stepdaughter Fia Hatsav told The New York Times on Friday.

She was 86 years old.

In addition to speaking to the NYT, Fia took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news about the beloved author.

"This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step- Mother, Patricia Bosworth," the post began. "You may read about her in all the news articles... But to us she was Patti, and Grandma Patti."

"She was a humble, caring and compassionate person. She adopted us and we in return adopted her," the message continued. "She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children, and treasured being their grandma, it meant everything to her."

Fia also opened up about how caring Patricia was, and how much she loved and respected her father and biological mother.