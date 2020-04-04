Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Healthcare Workers

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are showing their appreciation for some of the heroes working to save lives while on the front line of coronavirus pandemic, with a tasty meal.

On Saturday, the two delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Simpson posted on his Instagram page videos and photos.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job, so we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital," he said.

Simpson included a pic showing him and Cyrus wearing surgical masks and disposable gloves while standing beside a cart full of brown paper bags filled with tacos, as well as an image of masked hospital staff holding their meals. The bags contained handwritten messages that read, "Thank you for your support and love...stay strong!!!"

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"Ordered 120 tacos to our local hospital! Saying thank you to the incredible healthcare workers!" Simpson wrote on his Instagram Story. "The heroes of our time!"

See how celebs have been giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Coronavirus, Healthcare Workers, Tacos, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Cody Simpson , Top Stories , Feel Good , Coronavirus , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.