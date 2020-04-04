Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Twin in Fierce Pajama Set

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 1:06 PM

Cozy vibes! 

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, practicing social distancing is more important than ever. And that's exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson have been doing. 

On Friday night, the mother-daughter duo hung out at home and dressed in matching pajama sets. The two posed for the camera, with similar facial expressions mind you, on the reality TV star's Instagram Stories.

"Quarantine Queen," a message read on Khloe's snap, with her and True sitting on the couch.

As for their fashionable stay at-home 'fits? The Good American founder and her little nugget both rocked leopard-printed button-down tops that were the cat's pajamas... we had to!

While Tristan Thompson wasn't spotted in any of Khloe's 'Gram posts last night, a source told E! News they've been spending time with each other during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season," a source recently shared. "It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True."

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe's house and stays in contact with them when he's not," the source added. "They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time."

To see Khloe and True's cozy Friday night and their twinning moment, scroll through our gallery below!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Sunny Days

Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Model Behavior

Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rolling With the Homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Lavender Love

Name a better duo...we'll wait.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snuggles

In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hats Off to You

In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Tiger Club

Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at. 

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Neon Trip

Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girls' Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pool Play

Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True Time

Snuggle time is always a good time.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Baby Bliss

"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

