Chris Hemsworth Offers Guided Meditations for Kids to Help Them Deal With Stress and Anxiety

Chris Hemsworth is a real-life superhero!

The 36-year-old Thor star and father of three knows all too well how difficult it is keeping children occupied while hunkering down at home with them during the coronavirus pandemic. So he, and his fitness and wellness app, are here to help fellow parents.

"If you find yourself in a situation like myself, like a lot of people, where you're having to homeschool your kids and you're failing miserably—'cause it's not an easy task, it's a very, very difficult job, teaching, and I have a boundless, unlimited respect for teachers, globally, universally, and I thank them for that—if you are having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them," the actor said in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

"And I thought, it's not gonna work," he continued. My kids are allergic to sitting still. But to my surprise, they actually did. And it calmed them down, 'cause kids ,you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more so because they don't understand it and it's difficult for us to explain to them. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested doing actually was really beneficial. So what we're doing with centr.com is I'm gonna narrate a few meditations, children-specific meditations—sleep visualizations, positive thoughts, that kind of thing—and you may get something from it."