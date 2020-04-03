Selena Gomez Comes Forward With Bipolar Diagnosis: Revisit Her Most Candid Moments

Selena Gomez has opened yet another chapter of her personal life.

On Friday, the pop star spoke to Miley Cyrus via Instagram Live about her years-long struggle with her mental health. Selena, 27, shared for the first time that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a recent stay at a Massachusetts psychiatric hospital.

Selena explained that she's no longer afraid to face the illness, and has even recognized the behaviors associated with bipolar disorder in her loved ones.

"I've seen some of it even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm from Texas, it's just not known to talk about mental health," she shared with Miley. "You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away."