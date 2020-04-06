How Late Night Hosts Are Playing a Key Role in Keeping Us Sane

Does this experience sound at all familiar: You're trying to set up a teleconference and you can see the other person, but can't get the audio to work. Or only one of you can hear the other. Eventually, despite this having worked fine just yesterday, you end up taking out your phones to make the conversation happen.

That was the case when Stephen Colbert was trying to get Daniel Radcliffe on the line last Tuesday for what The Late Show has become in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic—an entirely at-home production.

As in, the host is at home, the crew is at home and the guests are at home.

But such is the situation that all of the late-night hosts have found themselves in amid this still-unfolding crisis that has left millions of people out of work, others risking their health to show up for work and the luckiest of the bunch able to do their work from home.