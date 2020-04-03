Kennedy Granddaughter and 8-Year-Old Son Presumed Dead in Drowning Accident

The search for Maeve and Gideon Kennedy is over.

On Friday evening, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend revealed in a statement that the "search for [her] beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery."

The mother and son were reported missing on Thursday afternoon after they failed to return from a ride in a canoe on the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland. According to ABC4 News in Maryland, Maeve and Gideon went out on the water "to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore."

Now, authorities can confirm the two are presumed to be dead after drowning in a canoeing accident. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a press conference, "I reached out to and spoke with lieutenant Governor Townsend this morning and, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed out most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time."