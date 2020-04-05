Celebrity Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss' Advice For Re-Planning Your Big Day

Thanks to the coronavirus, people across the world are struggling to plan events of any sort.

In Hollywood, major events like Met Gala, the Olympics and major concert tours are being postponed indefinitely. Some are moving dates to the fall, when the pandemic will likely run its course, while others, like the Olympic games, are being rescheduled for next year.

Unfortunately, this also means Katy Perryand Orlando Bloom, Lala Kentand Randall Emmett and potentially Princess Beatrice are having to press the brakes on their fairytale weddings.

But the impact of coronavirus extends to every day people, too. Brides, grooms and their wedding planners are scrambling to figure out whether their big day will actually happen on the day they originally planned.

Luckily, celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who frequently works with the Kardashians, Ciaraand Russell Westbrook and Justin and Hailey Bieber, is telling E! News her next-steps for any love birds who are questioning what to do in this challenging time.

To find out what advice the celebrity wedding planner has, check out our exclusive Q&A below!