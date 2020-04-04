Don't Worry, These TV Shows Have Already Been Renewed (Or Canceled!)

by Chris Harnick | Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 6:00 AM
TV is in a weird state right now. Many TV shows, specifically broadcast series, shut down production as coronavirus spread around the world.
Shows such as The Resident, New Amsterdam, Grey's Anatomy and Empire are ending their seasons early and not resuming production when deemed safe and the coronavirus curve is flattened. Shows like This Is Us, The Real Housewives of New York City, Schitt's Creek and many streaming shows have already completed production and have either completed runs, are nearing completion or just premiering.
However, many of your favorite shows have already been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season. It's safe to say TV isn't going anywhere.
Below, get a rundown of the shows that have already been renewed (or canceled) as others await their fate come Upfronts in May.
ABC
ABC is sticking with the Grey's Anatomy spinoff for a season four. Grey's has already been renewed through season 17, so we've got at least another year of both shows.
Syfy
Syfy's series based on the books of the same name will come to an end with season five, but don't worry: producers planned on the ending serving as a series finale.
Fox
Fox has officially said goodbye to the low-rated drama after one season.
CBS
After 10 seasons, Hawaii Five-0 will come to an end on April 3.
NBC
NBC has ordered three more seasons of Detective Olivia Benson (and Dick Wolf's other NBC shows).
NBC
Three more seasons are on the way.
James Dimmock/NBC
P.D. will be back for three more seasons at least!
NBC
NBC is in for three more seasons!
Netflix
Netflix announced Sam and family will return in 2021 for one final season of Atypical.
Pop
The tale of the Rose family and the inclusive town they ended up calling home ends with season six.
Showtime
The work continues for a second season.
Showtime
The L Word sequel series/revival/whatever you want to call it, will be back.
Netflix
Just one season for the figure skating drama on Netflix.
Netflix
Say goodbye to the Tanner family again.
Netflix
Netflix's acclaimed animated series said farewell after six seasons.
Netflix
This musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Josh Safran won't return for a second season.
Netflix
The Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield dramedy will return for season three.
Showtime
Season eight will be the last for Claire Danes' crying face.
Showtime
The Gallagher family will say farewell in season 11.
Showtime
Showtime surprised audiences with a cancellation after seven seasons.
NBC
NBC renewed This Is Us through season six.
NBC
NBC handed out a big renewal to New Amsterdam, renewing the show through the 2022-2023 season.
NBC
NBC is keeping Brooklyn Nine-Nine on patrol for a season eight.
NBC
Kal Penn's new comedy was the first cancellation of the season.
NBC
For a second time, Will & Grace is ending on NBC.
NBC
Four seasons and the afterlife comedy came to a close.
The CW
The CW series will say goodbye after season seven.
The CW
It's been 15 years of adventures for Sam and Dean Winchester, and now they're saying goodbye.
The CW
After years of fighting crime, CW has said goodbye to Arrow.
The CW
This reboot has staying power.
The CW
These crazy kids aren't going anywhere.
The CW
Nancy Drew remains on the case for a second season.
The CW
Superheroes for all!
The CW
Vampires never go out of style.
The CW
Season three is a go.
The CW
Barry Allen and his friends are back to fight crime.
CW
The dramatic Carrington family live to slap each other some more.
CW
Charmed has cast a spell over an audience.
The CW
Black Lightning continues to fight crime on The CW.
CW
Kate Kane patrols Gotham City for another season.
CW
Thanks to strong streaming performance, All American is still in the game.
Dean Buscher/The CW
Remember when this show was on CBS? On The CW, Supergirl has flourished and flown to another renewal.
ABC
The first TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends in 2020.
ABC
Viola Davis' ABC drama comes to an end in 2020.
ABC
After 11 years, the end has come for ABC's family comedy.
ABC
After six seasons, the Huang family's stories came to and end in 2020.
Fox
The Lyon family will roar for a final time in season six.
Fox
Season 32 was confirmed back in February 2019.
