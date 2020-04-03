These Services Deliver Wine & Spirits Straight to Your Doorstep

Getty Images
by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 3:33 PM
Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
One of the best perks of living in the present is that alcohol can be delivered straight to your doorstep. All it takes is a flash of your ID when the delivery person arrives and then you're ready to knock off the edge with happy hour. But who can you turn to for alcohol deliveries?
The below companies, from Postmates to Craft Beer Club, either bring booze straight to your door day-of or offer a subscription service that's super convenient. Check it out.
Postmates delivers booze to your door just as they do food in some cities. Download the app to get started.
Doordash also delivers alcohol in some cities. Check out the app to see if yours is one of them.
Drizly delivers beer, wine and liquor in under 60 minutes. This service is alcohol-specific, so they have lots of options.
Saucey promises to get an adult beverage to you within only 30 minutes. Check their site to find out if they're available in your city.
You can order wine online at QVC. Plus, you can turn on auto-delivery to have wine sent to you on a schedule that you pick, whether that's monthly or otherwise.
You can also sign up for a wine club. Cellars Wine Club offers one-time, monthly or quarterly deliveries, plus you can quit at any time as long as you tell them by the 7th of the month.
If you're more of a beer drinker, sign up for a craft beer club. This one offers monthly, every-other-month or quarterly deliveries.
Winc tailors four wine bottles to your preferences every month so that you have the perfect bottle ready to go every week. Don't worry: You can skip a month or cancel anytime.
Save up to 60% on your wine by ordering from Nakedwines.com. On the site, you can purchase wines from independent winemakers, supporting their small businesses and saving you money.
Amazon Fresh delivers groceries to your door, including alcohol. It doesn't get easier than that!
Want to live your best life at home? Check out these items that help you get your coffeehouse fix at home and these essentials for the perfect DIY manicure.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?