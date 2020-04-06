Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Her Home Must-Haves

Admit it, you have a minimum of two online shopping tabs open right now. We're not judging but you might as well check out all of Kendra Wilkinson's must-haves.

The former Girls Next Door star recently launched her new spring collection with Shoedazzle and guess what? Pastels, bold and bright animal prints and neon highlights are all the rage.

Her latest collaboration with Shoedazzle features a colorful selection of sandals, heels and sneakers. So basically, all the must-have styles you need for your spring and summer wardrobe. The mom of two also had multi-tasking mamas in mind when designing the collection.

"I think they will love my collection because it is so versatile," Kendra exclusively shared with E! News. "It has the perfect options, whether flats or sneakers, for during the day with the kids. Every mom deserves to dress in comfort and have a little fun too!"

Not only can Kendra curate an amazing selection of shoes, she also knows how to maximize comfort at home. The bestselling author shared some of her home must-haves and you're going to want to hit ‘add to cart' ASAP. Keeping scrolling below to see her picks!

Siara Wedge Sneaker

Stylish and functional, this sneaker will complete your athleisure look. Plus, the wedge will give you some extra height and comfort.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Siara Wedge Sneaker
$63 ShoeDazzle
Anaconda Satin PJ Short Set

 This satin PJ set is bound to become your new home uniform! Put on a face mask and re-runs of Kendra on Top for a perfect night-in.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, ANACONDA SATIN PJ SHORT SET
$47 Yandy
Niccole Street Style Sneaker

 These stylish kicks are perfect for those busy, errand-filled days. Try pairing them with biker shorts and an over-sized tee for a complete street style look.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Niccole Street Style Sneaker
$60 Shoedazzle
Secret Rose 48oz Candle

Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James offers luxurious candles that are hand poured and scented in Nashville. The Secret Rose candle promises a long burn time and a medley of  vetiver, sandalwood and floral scents to fill your home. It's no wonder Kendra always has this scent on hand. 

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Uncommon James Candle
$94
$79 Uncommon James
Connee Ankle Tie Wedge

With summer in sight, a go-to wedge is a must! Whether it's brunch or vacation, these wedges will go with any outfit.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Connee Ankle Tie Wedge
$60 Shoedazzle
Off Shoulder Side Stripe Top & Legging Set

This set will take you from day to night while ensuring ultimate comfort and confidence. Not to mention, the crop top and high-waisted leggings will accentuate your curves in all the right places.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Off the shoulder top and legging set
$71 Shoedazzle
Copper Water Bottle

Between sweat-filled workouts and staying hydrated throughout the day, this Uncommon James water bottle will keep you motivated and your beverage hot or cold for 24 hours.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Uncommon James Thermos
$39
$29 Uncommon James
Queen of Hearts Sunglasses

These glasses are the kind of fun you need in your life right now! Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are also big fans of Rad + Refined's unique specs, too. 

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Rad Refined
$120 Rad + Refined
Field + Fleur Reed Diffuser 6 oz

With extra time at home, make sure your house smells good. This diffuser will keep your house smelling like orange blossom, sandalwood and peach for up to four months.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Field Fleur Reed Diffuser
$56 Amazon
Bedtime Jumpsuit

From date night to bedtime, you can dress this jumpsuit up or down by adding a fun pair of heels or leather jacket to your outfit. It comes in heather grey, too.

Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Bedtime Jumpsuit
$60 Shoedazzle

For more cozy home inspiration, check out these at-home office essentials and loungewear options!

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

