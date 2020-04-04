Allow Queer Eye, Tidying Up and More Shows to Inspire You to Spruce Up Your Space

A little feng shui can make a huge impact.

If you're looking to revamp your space, then look no further than your television set for inspiration. Home improvement shows like Queer Eye, Tidying Up and more are filled with useful tricks and hacks that make sprucing up any room in your house a breeze. And, in some cases, you don't even need to buy new pieces to achieve that aesthetically pleasing vibe from your mood board; simply rearranging the furniture and décor that you already have can instantly take your space from crowded and disorderly to functional and refreshed.

Your favorite design gurus even have great tips for getting organized as well, which is great for everyone thinking about embarking on a spring cleaning venture in their free time. This is especially good news for anyone struggling to find a productive zone to work from home, or struggling to create space to master those at-home workouts.