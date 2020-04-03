Kennedy Granddaughter and Her 8-Year-Old Son Missing After Canoeing Accident

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon are missing after a canoeing accident in Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, authorities received a call from a concerned citizen Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. local time stating he saw two people in a small canoe or kayak drifting in the bay.

A water rescue assignment was dispatched to the area bringing marine resources to the area. When firefighters arrived at the pier and confirmed the sighting of two people in a small vessel several miles from the pier drifting south in the Chesapeake Bay, boats and helicopters began a search.

At 7 p.m., the kayak and paddle were recovered. The search was called off due to darkness 30 minutes later but continued Friday morning.

"At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers," family spokesman Alan Fleischmann said in a statement to E! News. Maeve is Alan's goddaughter.