John Legend and More Stars Pay Tribute to Bill Withers After Singer's Death

John Legend is mourning a longtime legend who had inspired him and many others in the music world, soul singer Bill Withers.

The Grammy-wining artist, known for '70s hits such as "Lean on Me," "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lovely Day," died at age 81 from heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles, multiple reports said on Friday. He is survived by his wife Marcia, and two children.

"Mourning the loss of my friend and inspiration, Bill Withers," Legend tweeted. "He was such an incredible songwriter and storyteller. I'm so glad he shared his gift with the world. Life wouldn't be the same without him."

Legend shared a link to an old YouTube video of him and The Roots performing a cover of Withers' song "I Can't Write Left-Handed."

"This song will always mean so much to me," he tweeted. "Our performances of it were always epic and emotional. Some of my favorite of my entire musical life. Captain Kirk's guitar solo was so powerful and dynamic and unpredictable. The first time I ever cried while cutting a vocal was this."

"Bill and I became friends after he saw this YouTube clip," Legend continued. "His friend Bill Russell (yes that Bill Russell) called him up and told him to check it out. Then he emailed someone who then emailed my manager who then forwarded it to me. He loved our version. My year was made."

He added, "The way he communicated it was via a long, funny email that I later discovered was a trademark of his. I always looked forward to hearing from him. He always had a great story for me, told with charm and wit and humor. What a special human being."