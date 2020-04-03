Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Mourns the Death of Her Dad Giacinto Gorga

Teresa Giudice is mourning the loss of her protector and hero.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced her father, Giacinto Gorga, had peacefully died earlier that morning. He was 76 years old.

"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I," she wrote in a touching Instagram tribute featuring a montage of family photos

"I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you'll be together now.Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace."