Tiger King's Joe Exotic Speaks From Prison: "I'm Done With the Carole Baskin Saga"

Joe Exotic became an overnight sensation with Netflix's runaway hit documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, but he hasn't really been able to enjoy the new-found fame. He's in prison.

The documentary series featured many owners of exotic animals and big cats, like Joe Exotic, and tracked his growing feud with Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. The series culminated in chronicling Joe Exotic's arrest and sentencing to prison for an attempted murder-for-hire plot with Baskin as the target. Baskin has since spoken out against the documentary and refuted some aspects of it. Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is said to be enjoying the fame.