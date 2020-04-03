Everything You Need to Have Coachella at Home

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 10:25 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've faced the music: Coachella has been postponed to October 9 through 18 due the Coronavirus. But we were expecting to celebrate in April! The good news is that you still can in your yard by creating a Coachella party atmosphere using must-haves like pool floats, lawn games and, of course, music.
Shop the essentials for hosting "Coachella" at home below, and then hit the festival in October.
You don't need Coachella's pool parties to rock this pretty pastel bikini. Wear it to the pool in your yard instead. Its simple top has a scoop neck and back while its bottoms have a sexy cheeky fit.
How cute is this bikini from Vitamin A? We love its green hue and floral print. The bottoms are cheeky but not too revealing, so you won't be fidgeting.
If you don't already have a pool, buy one! Well, one to dip your toes in at least. This banana leaf print pool will make a splash in your yard.
You can't hit "Coachella" without a pair of classic cut-off shorts. And you can't go wrong with this mid-wash pair from Levi's.
You need this pink, heart-shaped pool float that's filled with glitter to really get the party going. Just plop it in your backyard pool and chill the afternoon away.
You'll want to protect your face from the sun and even out your complexion using this BB cream that comes in two shades: natural and tan. It combines the benefits of foundation, sunscreen, anti- ageing cream and moisturizer.
Sure, you need to float in the pool, but your drinks do too. This drinks set comes with a pineapple-shaped floatie and cherry-shaped floatie, plus matching cups with straws.
Invest in a fire pit for your yard to take the party into nighttime. This cast iron option has a cool design.
If you're looking to really get comfortable in the pool, you need this floating chaise lounge. It has a topical ombré look that's very cheerful.
Don't forget a pitcher to serve cocktails in! This special one is made of pure copper and thankfully has a tarnish-resistant coating.
You can't go wrong with a rousing game of cornhole, and this set-up even has a cool colorful surface. You need this game for your yard.
Chillin' at home? Try these DIY hair mask recipes From Beyoncé-approved brand Reverie and get the perfect manicure using these products.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?