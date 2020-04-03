Tyler Cameron Spills the Tea on Where He Stands With Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is spilling the tea on how he really feels about Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid.

According to a TikTok video shared by @bflyprincess3, the model from Jupiter, Fla. said he and the former Bachelorette are "friends."

"She's a good friend," he said in the clip.

He also said the supermodel is a "good girl."

"She's dating her old man now," Cameron added, seemingly referencing Zayn Malik.

As fans will recall, Brown and Cameron met on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The Alabama native sent the runner-up home during the finale and accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt; however, the two called off the engagement after Brown learned he had been dating someone else right before the show.

Brown then asked Cameron out for a drink on After the Final Rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another shot, that all changed after he sparked romance rumors with Hadid. The two reportedly dated for two months and split in the fall.