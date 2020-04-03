This Mom's Whitney Houston Performance From Home Is the Best Thing You'll See This Week

In the words of her husband, "Day 10 and we've now cracked."

As many of us around the world understand, social distancing from inside your home all day every day can begin to wear on you. Eventually, you don't know what day or time it is, changing out of your pajamas becomes an unnecessary suggestion and all semblance of normalcy eventually seeps out of the window you've been staring at for the last 15 minutes.

But, as evidenced by this video, these times can also spark musical greatness and comedy gold. In a tweet on Thursday, talent agent Jason Finegan shared a video of his wife, former X Factor contestant, singer and actress Rachel Adedeji in their living room in England with their child and dog watching Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard. In the footage, Adedeji, clad in a robe, impressively belts out the late icon's classic hit, "I Have Nothing," while their dog barks and their daughter screams. As one tweet perfectly summed it up, "Name a better trio."