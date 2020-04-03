You Have to Hear Alicia Keys' Social Distancing Version of Flo Rida's "My House"

You've never heard Flo Rida's "My House" performed like this before.

Alicia Keys sang her own version of the 2015 hit on Thursday's at-home edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. But instead of belting out the traditional lyrics, the artist changed the words to make the song about social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, instead of singing, "Sometimes you gotta stay in/And you know where I live/Yeah, you know what we is/Sometimes you gotta stay in, in," Keys sang, "Hand sanitizing/Social Distancing/To curve flatten/We gotta stay in, in."

And instead of crooning, "Welcome to my House/Baby take control now/We can't even slow down/We don't have to go out," she rocked out to, "You can't come to my house/We ain't gonna freak out/We'll get through it somehow/We don't have to go out."

In another chorus, Keys sang, "You can't come to my crib/Gotta defeat COVID/Now, I know what Zoom is/We just gotta stay in."