Amy Poehler Is Watching Parks and Rec With Her Kids, But Can't Remember the Plot

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 7:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Amy Poehler's kids met Leslie Knope for the first time.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via digital video), Poehler revealed her two sons, Archie and Abel, are watching Parks and Recreation, the NBC comedy Poehler starred on for seven seasons, for the very first time.

"That is pretty cool," she said. "It's really sweet. I've been texting the cast to show them videos of the boys watching the show, which is awesome. And I don't just say this because I'm on it, it is such a good show to watch right now because it makes you feel good and it's about a bunch of people working together to solve problems."

Photos

Parks and Recreation Then and Now

So, Poehler remembers the gist of the show, but that's about it.

"It's really funny because my kids are like, ‘Mom, what happens?' And I'm like, ‘I don't know. I don't remember,'" Poehler said. "I don't remember any of it! It's one long blur."

Poehler said she remember shooting scenes and how she felt shooting specific scenes, "but the actual story of episode to episode, I couldn't even tell you, so it's pretty fun watching again."

Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015. Poehler won a Golden Globe for playing always-earnest Leslie Knope, the deputy director of Pawnee, Indiana's parks and recreation department who went on to run for public office and work for the federal government. She was nominated for six Emmys for playing Leslie Knope and one for writing "The Debate" episode.

Click play on the video above to hear more from Poehler about how she's spending her time social distancing.

Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Amy Poehler , Parks And Recreation , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Late Night
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.