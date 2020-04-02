Sailor Brinkley-Cook Claps Back Against Criticism for Wearing a N95 Mask in Public

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has a message for those offended by her decision to wear a protective face mask while out in public.

The model and 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley was recently photographed picking up groceries in a N95 mask, a respiratory protective device that hospitals across the nation are experiencing shortages of due to the coronavirus pandemic. After receiving what she described as "hateful messages," Sailor offered an explanation on Instagram.

"My mom is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask so she had a stash of them in her art studio. We didn't buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19. She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals," Sailor wrote.

She added, "I have one mask. My boyfriend has one mask. And we are VERY grateful to have one and are donating daily to organizations helping to create masks."