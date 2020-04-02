Jake Gyllenhaal's Shirtless Handstand Is a Sight for Sore Eyes These Days

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What can't Jake Gyllenhaal do?

Over the years, the actor has proved his versatility on the big screen with groundbreaking roles that have earned him numerous nominations. Now, he's proving he is also a fitness extraordinaire, thanks to a challenge from Spider-man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland. The superhero challenged three celebs to put on a t-shirt while in a handstand on his Instagram Story on Weds. April 1, where he tagged Jake, Ryan Reynoldsand Harrison Osterfield

Ultimately, the Deadpool star opted to skip the challenge, but Harrison rose to the occasion and masterfully slipped on a t-shirt.

Then, it was Jake's turn. For his video, the actor put his feet on the wall and carefully pulled on a tye-dyed Russ & Daughters tee.

Having accomplished the task, he told the camera, "I nominate Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Don't forget to support your local businesses."

Photos

Jake Gyllenhaal's Many Viral Moments

Maggie, Hugh and Fofty have yet to rise to the challenge, but fans are patiently waiting to see whether they can do the extraordinary feat.

Jake Gyllenhaal handstand

Jake Gyllenhaal instagram

Meanwhile, others are more fascinated by Jake's latest hairdo. One person tweeted, "jake gyllenhaal in a pony tail doing the challenge. thank u tom holland."

He's been growing out his luscious locks for much of the year and with coronavirus currently shutting down hair salons and barber shops, it's unlikely the man-bun will go away anytime soon. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jake Gyllenhaal , Viral , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.