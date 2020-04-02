90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Limited Series Coming to TLC With Veteran Cast Members

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 12:02 PM

90 Day Fiancé is coming through with some stay at home entertainment. TLC announced 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, a new limited series with self-filmed footage of cast members from across the reality series franchise.

"For the couples featured across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic," TLC said in a press release.

The five-episode limited series begins Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

Photos

"Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they've battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they've never endured a challenge quite like this," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we've asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We're humbled and pleased they've opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time."

Meet some of the cast members participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Colt and Debbie

Colt and mom Debbie were on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Corey and Evelin

Corey and Evelin appeared on The Other Way and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Molly

Molly was on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

The Family Chantel

Chantel and Pedro, as well as Chantel's family, appeared on 90 Day proper, Happily Ever After? and their own spinoff, The Family Chantel.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany and Ronald were on The Other Way and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Narkyia and Lowo

Narkyia and Lowo appeared on 90 Day Fiancé and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Brett and Daya

Brett and Daya are veterans of 90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Robert and Anny

Robert and Anny appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Caesar

Caesar was on Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Jon and Rachel

Jon and Rachel appeared on Before the 90 Days and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Yamir

Yamir was on 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Cortney

Cortney appeared on Before the 90 Days and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

David and Annie

David and Annie have been on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Jesse

Jesse appeared on Before the 90 Days and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Benjamin and Akinyi

Benjamin and Akinyi (Kenya) were on Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Patrick

Patrick appeared on Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth and Andrei were on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Anna and Mursel

Anna and Mursel were on 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Emily and Sasha

Emily and Sasha appeared on 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Darcey

Darcey has appeared on every season of Before the 90 Days. She's also appeared on Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Danielle

Danielle has done 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Michael and Juliana

Michael and Juliana appeared on 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Alan and Kirlyam

Alan and Kirlyam were on 90 Day Fiancé and What Now?.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

TLC

Dean

Dean appeared with his brother on Before the 90 Days and Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

