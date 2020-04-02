Watch Jonathan Van Ness Virtually Officiate a Couple's Wedding

Here comes the bride, henny!

Jonathan Van Ness helped one lucky couple say "I do" via FaceTime after learning that they had to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the Queer Eye star recalled hearing Stephanie and Samantha's story and left them a sweet message.

"Something told me to check my DMs yesterday," he wrote. "I found a message from Stephanie @laxpirate , explaining that she and her fiancé Samantha @punny_lane had their first date at my show in Indianapolis last summer and now in light of cancelling their planned big wedding if I could virtually officiate."



Reflecting on the wholesome moment, Jonathan continued, "I'm so so happy for these two & that I checked that message. Young inner child me is so happy seeing queer love win in the Midwest."



In addition to sharing a picture of himself and the brides from the virtual wedding, the fan-favorite hairstylist also included a video from the moment he pronounced the couple wife and wife.