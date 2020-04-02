Zac Efron Reveals the Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him Over Pancake Breakfast

Zac Efron is sitting in the hot seat.

On Thursday, the actor joined Sean Evans for a round of fiery wings on Hot Ones and opened up about everything from High School Musical to having breakfast with Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the "Explain That ‘Gram" segment of the show, Zac recalled sitting next to Leo during a basketball game. Little did he know, their interaction would turn into a fun-filled outing the next day.

"He was like, ‘Hey, man, do you want to, like, go get breakfast tomorrow?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, dude,'" he said. "So…he wrote his phone number down and handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw. And he cooked me breakfast the day at his house. He cooked—he actually, he cooked waffles and then he burned those and then we made pancakes. It was awesome."

During their breakfast, The Greatest Showman star got a valuable piece of advice from the Oscar winner.