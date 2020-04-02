Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Share Theories About Kourtney Kardashian's Issues

Kourtney Kardashian hasn't been on the best of terms with her sisters lately—but when did things start to go wrong?

In this sneak peek clip of tonight's brand-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner reveals her theory: that Kourt's turmoil can be traced back to her break-up from Scott Disick.

She shares her theory with Khloe Kardashian and Scott himself, though he immediately dismisses it.

"I'm just saying, I think that whole situation might've mentally f--ked her and I don't think she dealt with it," Kendall says.

Scott reflects on the situation in a confessional interview, explaining that for a long time, he thinks Kourtney "has felt really misunderstood."

"And a lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she means well. And you just gotta see that through her," he explains. "And it's kind of hard sometimes."

Khloe certainly knows this firsthand. In the clip, she tells Kendall that despite things being tense between the two of them, Khloe recently reached out with "the nicest text."