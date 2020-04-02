23 Clean, Eco-Friendly Face & Skincare Masks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While you're diving deep into self-care, we'd like to offer some suggestions to help you along. Specifically, mask suggestions that are clean and green, and when possible, even good for the environment.

Sure, we mean face masks that are made with natural ingredients, plant-based goodness and other yummy things. We love overnight masks, hydrating masks, clarifying masks, and masks specifically made to prep your face for makeup the next day. But there's also masks for your lips, masks to help nourish your hair, and yes, even masks for your butt.

We've rounded up some of our faves below. Shop away, and get ready to glow!