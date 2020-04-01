Leighton Meester Is Pregnant! Revisit Her and Adam Brody's Romance

This is no Gossip (girl), it's true that Adam Brodyand Leighton Meesterare expecting their second baby together.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress was spotted sporting a large baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. where she and her husband live. Her and Brody's reps have not commented nor confirmed the happy news.

Their bundle of joy will join their daughter Arlo Day Brody, who was born in 2015. Fans have not yet met little Arlo as her parents are quite private, but Adam previously said this wasn't intentional. "She's more inherently private than I am," Brody said of Meester. "I don't seek publicity but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me."

This explains why people are just now learning of Leighton's pregnancy, when she appears to be nearing her due date.