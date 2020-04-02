Where Is the Cast of Can't Hardly Wait Now?

Who's ready to check in the Huntington Hillside Class of '98?

Well, you're in luck, because Can't Hardly Wait has finally made its way to Netflix!

It's been over two decades since the 1998 teen comedy written and directed by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (who went on to make Josie and the Pussycats, Made of Honor and Leap Year together) made its way to theaters an charmed audiences with its depiction of one hell of a graduation party, introducing audiences to a who's who cast of stars including Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and many more. And while lovesick Preston Meyers (Embry) and his crush on prom queen Amanda Beckett (Hewitt) feels a little absurd in all these years later--they'd never even met before he wrote her a letter professing his love?!--there's something so comforting about the film's late-'90s charms. And identifying the bit players who'd later go on to big things like Jason Segel, Jaime Pressly and Leslie Grossman is just part of the fun.