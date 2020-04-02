Watch Kevin Hart Attempt to Teach Stephen Curry How to Vlog

He shoots, he scores, he vlogs?!

Many know Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors basketball champion happily married to Food Network star Ayesha Curry. And while he may be a great athlete, husband and father to three adorable kids, his social media skills may not be a slam dunk.

Fortunately, Kevin Hart is here to help.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Stephen and Kevin appeared at the J.P. Morgan Chase sweatworking event. And in between working out and sharing some inspiration with young kids, Stephen got a very valuable lesson in vlogging.

In an exclusive video to E! News, pop culture fans are able to witness Kevin hilariously teach Stephen how to perfect his first vlog. And spoiler alert: His advice is spot on.

"Your energy is too low. Raise your energy," Kevin shared with his friend. "It's your vlog, not mine. I'm here to make sure you do it right."