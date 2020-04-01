Score Madewell's Bestselling Denim for $75

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've always wanted a pair of Madewell jeans but haven't taken the plunge yet, now's your chance to grab a pair (or more) of their bestselling denim for just $75!

The deal is simple: just shop their Bright Spot sale and find some denim you like in the cut you love most, including styles such as skinny, curvy, boyjeans and more. Pop the ones you want in your cart and enter the code SWEETDEAL at checkout, and voila! Superior jeans at a fraction of their regular price.

We picked out some of our fave styles below to get you started. But don't delay... this deal is for a limited time only!