6 Colors That Can Boost Your Mood While WFH

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 1:18 PM

You've probably heard before that green is a shade that can make you feel relaxed, while yellow is a color that brings cheer. Before you take that information and run with it, know that research on color and its effect on your mood is still in the works, but here's our conclusion: It can't hurt to try including more colors that you love into your life. It's all subjective, so if you adore a certain color and it makes you feel happy to see around while working from home, take that information and run with it!

Whether you love blue, yellow, red, orange, pink or green, shop our clothing and home accent picks below to boost your mood while working from home.

 

 

Amethyst Oversized V-Neck Top

Get comfy in this peach oversize v-neck shirt. It's a perfect match for high-waisted bottoms. 

TK Colors Mood Booster, Urban Outfitters
$49 Urban Outfitters
Albaugh Velvet Task Chair

Upgrading your desk chair to one in a more cheerful hue is a good move, we'd say. This velvet one comes in a fresh coral.

TK Colors Mood Booster, Wayfair Chair
$155
$140 Wayfair
Washed Freestyle Sweatshirt

This soft fleece sweatshirt with a vintage wash is yellow as can be. Its raw-edge detailing adds to its vintage vibe. We love!

TK Colors Mood Booster, Alo Yoga
$118 Alo
Energy Bra Long Line Medium Support

We appreciate a long-line sports bra, because when matched with high waisted bottoms, it allows us to move freely without showing more skin that we're comfortable with. This one offers a pop of yellow with a pretty strappy-detailed back.

TK Colors Mood Booster, lululemon
$58 Lululemon
Beyond Yoga Midi High Waist Leggings in Pale Pine-Glade Green

Pale green yoga pants may be rare, but you can totally pull these off. They have just about the prettiest hue.

TK Colors Mood Booster, Nordstrom Green Leggings
$97 Nordstrom
Anything Desk Set

Surround yourself with mint green thanks to this desk set by Michael Sodeau. It includes a stapler, a tape dispenser and scissors with stand.

TK Colors Mood Booster, HAY
$60
$51 Hay
Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw

This cool blue throw will always come in handy when working from home. It's super cozy and is also available in five other colorways.

TK Colors Mood Booster, Nordstrom Blue Scarf
$40 Nordstrom
Capri Blue Volcano Iridescent Jar Candle

If you've never smelled a Volcano candle, run, don't walk! It gives your home a tropical vibe with sugared oranges, lemons and limes. And this one comes in a lovely blue iridescent jar!

TK Colors Mood Booster, Anthropologie
$30 Anthropologie
TechSweat 7/8 Leggings in Scarlet

Feel powerful in these red leggings. They have a flattering stitching design, plus are made of Outdoor Voices' lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric so you can stay dry while working out.

TK Colors Mood Booster, Outdoor Voices
$85 Outdoor Voices
Jaymee Mesh L/S Top

How amazing is the attention to detail on this long-sleeve red crop top?! It's moisture-wicking and perfect for an after-work sweat sesh.

TK Colors Mood Booster, Fabletics
$50
$37 Fabletics
The Daphne Sweater Cashmere in Rose Heather

You'll want to cozy up in this soft cashmere sweater that comes in a rose hue all day long. It cinches your waist flatteringly with a sash.

TK Colors Mood Booster, M.M. Lafleur
$265 M.M.LaFleur

