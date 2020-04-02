Viola Davis Has an Entirely Charming Love Story That You Should Know

Annalise Keating has gotten away with a lot. But it remains to be seen if she'll escape this sixth and final season with the one thing it always seemed she was after.

"I love the idea that she's just searching for love and intimacy and whoever will give it to her," Viola Davis told E! News of the cutthroat attorney and criminal law professor she's inhabited since 2014. "I love that it's not coming from a place of damage and being screwed up because I don't think it's screwed up. I think it's an interesting, liberating thought to just seek the person who is seeking you."

How it will all turn out for Keating, well, that's a question the folks at Shondaland won't answer until the final six episodes of ABC's How to Get Away With Murder play out starting tonight.