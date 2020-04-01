The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are TikTok's New Rumored Couple

Move over, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron!

There's a new (rumored) romance taking TikTok by storm and it's fellow Bachelor alums, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

That's right, the two have clearly been spending some time together. Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing orders, be damned!

In a recent video, which has been re-shared on Bachelor Nation fan sites, the 28-year-old pilot joined in on the TikTok trend of dancing to "Baby Come Give Me Something" by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign.

While it seemed like business as usual the more the video played on, at the end, Kelley made a major surprise appearance.

If anything, this marks the first time the two have publicly put their hangouts on display.

However, they have yet to address any rumors that they're dating each other. But as some Bachelor fans know, the dynamic duo has been fueling romance rumors for a hot minute.