Rachel Bloom Gives Birth During the ''Most Emotionally Intense Week'' of Her Life

Rachel Bloom is opening up about giving birth during "the most emotionally intense week" of her life.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram, alongside a selfie with her little one laying on her chest.

"She's here. She's home," she began her lengthy Instagram post. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives."

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress announced she was pregnant with her first child in September 2019 after winning the award Best Original Music and Lyrics at the Creative Arts Emmys.

She continued, "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers."