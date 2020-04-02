Nikki Bella Rescinds Artem Chigvintsev's Invitation to Move In & His Reaction Will Break Your Heart

The season five premiere of Total Bellas was full of drama.

From Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) clashing over having a second child to Nikki Bella being questioned about her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev—the latter of which led to a heartbreaking (and awkward) moment between the couple in a lingerie store.

It's here that the two sat down to have a serious conversation about whether or not they should go through with the decision they made at the beginning of the episode; that Artem will move to Phoenix and live with Nikki once her house is done being built. But the setting—and the fact that Nikki was actually wearing lingerie—allowed Artem to almost immediately figure out that Nikki was seemingly trying to soften the blow that she's changed her mind.

"Did you bring me to a lingerie store to ask if we're moving too fast?" Artem said after Nikki prompted him with that exact question.

"I just get really excited but then I don't think about the future part of it. Do you know what I mean?" Nikki responded. "Like, this isn't playing house."