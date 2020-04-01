Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweet Family Photo Is Sure to Make You Smile

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 12:09 PM
How sweet is this family photo?
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of themselves cuddling on the couch with their children Luna (3) and Miles (1).
"Board meeting," the 41-year-old musician captioned the image.
In the post, the 34-year-old Lip Sync Battle host could be seen donning a peach-colored, floral robe—one of the many styles in her fabulous collection—and tousling her baby boy's hair. Meanwhile, the two kids seemed to enjoy eating some candy suckers, and Legend tried to squeeze in the whole crew for a selfie.
"Dysfunction junction," Teigen wrote in her caption.
Teigen also shared a separate photo of Luna hiding under her robe.
"If u are thinking about having children, wonderful!" she captioned the post. "But know u can't do s--t alone ever again ever."
Like many people, the family of four has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So, what have they been doing to pass the time? The EGOT winner recently hosted an at-home concert via Instagram Live, and the cookbook author has been whipping up some delicious meals. In addition, they've been watching shows like Tiger King, keeping in touch with their celebrity pals like Ellen DeGeneres and playing with the children. The proud parents even hosted a pretend wedding for Luna's stuffed animals.
Teigen also hasn't stopped trolling Legend. After he posted about the Easter Sunday encore presentation of Jesus Chris Superstar, Teigen tweeted, "Literally the only time I've been proud of u but in case u missed it Easter is cancelled."
In addition, she jokingly wrote they are "def breaking up after we can leave the house" on Instagram.
Want to see even more adorable photos of Teigen, Legend and the kids?
Check out the gallery above for a full album.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?