Ina Garten Serves Up a Supersized Cocktail Perfect for Social Distancing

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa

The Food Network

In these trying times, at least we have Ina Garten

The TV food connoisseur of Barefoot Contessa fame just gave us a reason to keep up with cocktail hour—from the comfort of our kitchen. With the coronavirus pandemic impacting daily life, people are social distancing from the confines of their home as to prevent further spreading the virus.

However, per Garten, this temporary lifestyle shouldn't mean the end of beloved customs. "During these stressful times, it's really important to keep traditions alive," she told fans and viewers in an Instagram video."My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour."

The Food Network star proceeded to demonstrate how to whip up her favorite cosmopolitan. After grabbing a pitcher for her mixture because "you never know who's gonna stop by"—well, except for now—she mixed in vodka, cointreau, cranberry juice cocktail and lime juice (freshly squeezed, of course).

Using a cocktail shaker, she mixed all the liquids up together for 30 seconds before pouring the finished drink into a jumbo-sized martini glass. 

"In these times, this is really important," she noted. "Stay safe, have a very good time and don't forget the cocktails."

Now, as you contemplate heading into your liquor cabinet to whip up one of your own, heed Garten's wise words, "During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour."

Watch the hilarious tutorial for yourself in the Instagram clip above!

