Harry Potter Fans Are Receiving a Magical Gift From J.K. Rowling Amid Social Distancing

J.K. Rowling is helping children everywhere become wizards.

Inspired by recent school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous author announced the launch of Harry Potter At Home, a free online hub that will provide children with educational wizarding fun while social distancing.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com," Rowling said in a tweet.

Done in collaboration with Scholastic and Bloomsbury, the digital platform grants children access to the magic of Hogwarts while "casting a Banishing Charm on boredom" with articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos and more.

Harry Potter At Home will also connect fans to the wizarding world with various Harry Potter­-inspired features, including being sorted into your Hogwarts house. To join in on the fun, fans simply register at harrypotterathome.com and will be sorted right away.